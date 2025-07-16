Summit X LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $556.72 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $560.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.17.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

