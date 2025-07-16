4,410 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $544.82 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

