Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 746.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $464.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.58. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.