Theory Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,029,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

