Theory Financial LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.29.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

