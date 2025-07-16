Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

