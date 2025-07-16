Equity Investment Corp Acquires 5,913 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $75,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

