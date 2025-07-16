Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $342.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.07. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $345.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.