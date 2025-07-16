Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2025

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $342.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.07. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $345.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.