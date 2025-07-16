iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,403,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

