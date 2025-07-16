AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

