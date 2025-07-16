Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

