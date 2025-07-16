Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $6,623,445 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

