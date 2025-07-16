Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 518 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9%

UNP stock opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.