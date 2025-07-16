SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

