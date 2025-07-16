Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.