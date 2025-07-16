iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

