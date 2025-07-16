Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,776 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

