Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & State Street (NYSE:STT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Truist Financial and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 12 2 2.76 State Street 1 6 7 0 2.43

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. State Street has a consensus target price of $110.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than State Street.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

71.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Truist Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 15.59% 8.96% 0.99% State Street 12.85% 12.79% 0.84%

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Truist Financial pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and State Street”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.25 billion 2.39 $4.82 billion $3.39 13.08 State Street $22.13 billion 1.31 $2.69 billion $8.91 11.45

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than State Street. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Truist Financial beats State Street on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

