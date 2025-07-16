Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

