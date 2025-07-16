Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

