iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

