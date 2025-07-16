Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $219.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

