Stevens Capital Partners Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stevens Capital Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

