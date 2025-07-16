Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grange Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

VBR stock opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.