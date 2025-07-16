PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $702.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $638.26 and its 200 day moving average is $598.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.