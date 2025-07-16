Summit X LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV opened at $624.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $630.86. The company has a market cap of $629.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

