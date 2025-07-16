SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $237.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

