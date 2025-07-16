Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.