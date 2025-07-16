Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

