Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 4,313 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

