FWG Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.94. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

