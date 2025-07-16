Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

