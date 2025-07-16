5,638 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $6,623,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

