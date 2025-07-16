Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.18. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

