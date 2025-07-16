Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

