Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

