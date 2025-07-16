Craneware (LON:CRW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($37.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 2,520 ($33.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550 ($34.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,087.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,935.47.

In other Craneware news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,270.24 ($40,527.84). 19.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

