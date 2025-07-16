Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

