LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 192,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Sysco Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

