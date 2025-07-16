James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after buying an additional 37,296,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

