James Investment Research Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

