James Investment Research Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

