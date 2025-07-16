FWG Holdings LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

