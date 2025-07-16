SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 234,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

