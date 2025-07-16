Summit X LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

