Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $48.93. Nebius Group shares last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 9,762,799 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

