Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$98.41 and last traded at C$98.41, with a volume of 3638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.99.

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

