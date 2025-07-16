iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Trimmed by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after purchasing an additional 356,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IVE stock opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

