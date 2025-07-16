Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.09 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

