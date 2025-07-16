Equity Investment Corp Purchases 1,566 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.